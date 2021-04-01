D-Street Talk: Market is all about systematic transfer of money from an undisciplined trader to a disciplined trader: Vishal Mehta, CMT

The future of trading is changing fast but the point is are investors also adapting to the change in the same way. Approximately 60% of the volumes on the NSE are generated via Co-Location, Algo services, as well as auto bots and the trend is only going to pick up, Vishal Mehta, CMT and founder of marketscanner.in on the sidelines of Traders Carnival 2021.

Emphasizing on the concept of Systematic Trading, Mehta highlighted that he has now moved from discretionary trading to systematic trading which is rule-based to avoid human bias.

The market is shifting the dimension from calling a broker to a more of automated systematic way of trading. To define ‘System’, Mehta explains that it should be an extension of you – the way you analyse, interpret info, etc.

“Markets are nothing but a systematic transfer of money from an undisciplined trader to a disciplined trader. Warren Buffett said impatient to patient investors. But, when it comes to trading it is all about taking money from an undisciplined trader to a disciplined trader,” explains Mehta.

“Investors should be disciplined in their approach and avoid jumping to new systems. Learning coding will also be a big help in tweaking the code, and don’t ignore risk management when trading,” he said.

