D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT underperforms as TCS falls 2%; ONGC jumps 3%, RIL most active

The Indian benchmark indices have come of the high point of the day with the Nifty50 up 6 points, trading at 10813 while the Sensex added 29 points and was trading at 35,934 mark.

Nifty IT was down half a percent dragged by Tata Consultancy Services which fell over 2 percent followed by Wipro and Infibeam Avenues.

Selective auto stocks were trading in the red dragged by Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors DVR.

Nifty Energy was up close to a percent led by ONGC which jumped 3 percent followed by GAIL India, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries.

From the metal space, the top gainers were NMDC, Coal India, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power and Jindal Stainless.

The top gainers from NSE included ONGC, IOC, NTPC, GAIL India and Power Grid while the top losers included TCS, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Axis Bank.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, TCS and ITC.

UPL, PFC, AstraZeneca Pharma, Bil Energy Systems and Refex Industries have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

23 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Asian Hotels, C & C Constructions, GTL Infrastructure, Jindal Poly Investment, Visagar Polytex and Onelife Capital Advisors among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1006 stocks advancing and 635 declining while 421 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1303 stocks advanced, 845 declined and 123 remained unchanged.

