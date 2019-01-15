App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty IT outshines with Infosys, Wipro up 3-5%; YES Bank most active

The top gainers from NSE included Wipro, YES Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries while the top losers included Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

The Indian benchmark indices have extended the morning gains in this afternoon session with the Nifty50 up 106 points, trading at 10,844 while the Sensex jumped 348 points and was trading at 36,202.

Nifty IT was the outperforming sector, up over 2.5 percent led by Infibeam which zoomed 11 percent followed by Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS and KPIT Tech.

Oil & gas stocks also advanced led by Reliance Industries which jumped 2.5 percent followed by BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation and ONGC.

Metal stocks were also shining with gains from JSPL, JSW Steel, Coal India, SAIL and Tata Steel.

related news

From the media space, the top gainers were Zee Entertainment, DB Corp, Network18 and TV18 Broadcast.

The top gainers from NSE included Wipro, YES Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries while the top losers included Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

The most active stocks were YES Bank, Infosys, Jet Airways, TCS and Reliance Industries.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Sakuma Exports, PVR and Torrent Pharma have hit new 52-week high in this afternoon session.

43 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like ABG Shipyard, Gateway Distriparks, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Sadbhav Infrastructure, Spentex Industries, IL&FS Transportation Networks and Supreme Petrochem among others.

The breadth of the market favoured the advances with 1114 stocks advancing and 528 declining while 417 remained unchanged. On the BSE, 1384 stocks advanced, 861 declined and 126 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jan 15, 2019 12:32 pm

