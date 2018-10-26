App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: FMCG stocks fall with ITC down 3%; Infosys, TCS shed 2%, Ceat at new 52-week low

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 779 stocks advancing, 910 declining and 368 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1067 stocks advanced, 1367 declined and 153 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The Indian benchmark indices continues to remain weak with the Nifty50 down 38 points, trading at 10,086 while the Sensex shed 130 points at 33,559.

The auto index is up half a percent led by Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, MRF, Ashok Leyland and TVS Motor among others.

From the oil & gas space, Reliance Industries is up 1 percent while GAIL India is the other gainer.

Nifty IT is down over 1 percent dragged by HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Infibeam and Mindtree.

related news

FMCG stocks are also down dragged by ITC, Jubilant Food, Tata Global Beverage and Emami

From the BSE smallcap space, the top gainers are Raymond, DISH TV and Mercator while the top losers include Equitas Holdings which tanked 27 percent followed by Ujjivan Financial and GMDC.

From the BSE midcap space, the top gainers include Edelweiss Financial, IIFL Holdings, CONCOR and Godrej Properties. The top losers are NBCC, Reliance Capital, Apollo Hospitals and Union Bank.

The top gainers from NSE include Tata Motors, Titan Company, Titan Bajaj Auto, Reliance Industries and Tata Steel.

The top losers include YES Bank, HCL Tech, JSW Steel, Zee Entertainment, ITC and Grasim Industries.

The most active stocks are YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

204 stocks have hit new 52-week low including names like 8K Miles Software Services, Aban Offshore, Bajaj Corp, BEML, Bombay Dyeing, CEAT, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Edelweiss Financial, Equitas Holdings, Grasim Industries, Indiabulls Real Estate, India Cements, Infibeam Avenues, JK Cement, Jaiprakash Associates, Maruti Suzuki, NBCC, NCC and Ujjivan Financial among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 779 stocks advancing, 910 declining and 368 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1067 stocks advanced, 1367 declined and 153 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

For more market newsclick here
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 02:26 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.