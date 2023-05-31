Coal India likely to launch OFS tomorrow, set floor price around Rs 225/share

Coal India (representative image)

Coal India Limited is likely to launch an offer-for-sale (OFS) tomorrow, CNBC Awaaz reported citing sources on May 31. The size of OFS is likely to be around Rs 4,000 crore.

The floor price for the OFS can be around Rs 225 per share, according to the sources. This is at a discount of over 6 percent from Coal India's current market price. The scrip ended 1.20 percent lower at Rs 241.20 apiece on BSE today (May 31).

Further, the meeting to decide on further details of Coal India OFS is underway at DIPAM, sources added.

An Offer-for-Sale is a simpler method wherein promoters in public companies can sell their shares and reduce their holdings in a transparent manner through the bidding platform for the exchanges.

In an earlier report by Bloomberg in November last year, the Indian government was planning to sell 5-10 percent in Coal India, Hindustan Zinc and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) to push a stock market boom and boost revenue in the final quarter of the financial year.

At present value, the sale at lower end of the range could fetch the Centre around Rs 16,500 crore or $2 billion, as per calculations reported by Bloomberg.

The disinvestment target for the year 2023-24 may be set at around Rs 65,000 crore, Financial Express (FE) had reported.