Check out insider trades for August 16; Axis Bank, ITC, Eicher Motors in focus

Insider Buys on August 16, 2018

Motor & General Finance Ltd.: Gee Gee Holdings Pvt.Ltd. bought 3,28,003 shares through market purchase on August 16, 2018

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd: Hindustan Times Ltd (promoter) bought 5,37,46,300 shares through market purchase on Augsut 16, 2018

Career Point Ltd.: Pramod Maheshwari bought 18,31,233 shares through market purchase on August 16, 2018

Skipper Ltd.: Samriddhi Ferrous Pvt.Ltd (promoter) bought 14,43,750 shares through market purchase on August 16, 2018

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.: Rajpal Singh Kochhar bought 9,38,290 shares through market purchase on August 16, 2018

Insider Sales on August 14, 2018

Axis Bank Ltd: Shashikant Rathi sold 12,500 shares through market sale on August 16, 2018

ITC Ltd: G.Uthrakumar Manimaran sold 7,000 shares through market sale on August 16, 2018

RBL Bank Ltd: Sagar Shah sold 1,26,380 shares through market sale on August 16, 2018

IndusInd Bank Ltd.: Haresh Gajwani sold 800 shares through market sale on August 16, 2018

Eicher Motors Ltd.: Manhar Kapoor sold 460 shares through market sale on Augsut 16, 2018

PAGE Industries Ltd: Ramesh Genomal sold 18,06,853 shares through market sale on Augsut 14, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)