App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Buy these 3 PSU banks that formed bullish patterns'

While State Bank of India gave a strong close at an all-time high, other banks such as Canara Bank, Union Bank, Syndicate Bank and Oriental Bank were a few others that formed bullish patterns over the last week

Vishal Malkan
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The market never discounts the same news twice – a very important principle in market analysis. Last week's market movement stood by this principle. With the announcement of poll results, both the indices gave away the early gains of that day, only to close at their respective day's lows. The next day was albeit a weak follow up to the previous day's highs.

Momentum indicators for Nifty and Sensex are diverging from their previous highs – a sign of high caution, especially upon the indices breaking their lows formed on May 23.

While a majority of the sectoral indices were upbeat in consensus with the general market, particular attention can be drawn to the Nifty PSU Banks. While State Bank of India gave a strong close at an all-time high, other banks such as Canara Bank, Union Bank, Syndicate Bank and Oriental Bank were a few others that formed bullish patterns over the last week. The charts of a few of these are given below.

Canara Bank

Vishal Malkan
Vishal Malkan
Author/Trading Coach|Malkans View
Notice the bullish candle pattern formed by Canara Bank last week. The price is into the higher-top, higher-bottom zone. The momentum also mirrors the same pattern. The set-up provides a good opportunity to go long on a dip to Rs 265 with a stop below Rs 247 for a target of Rs 315.

Image127052019Weekly Chart


Union Bank of India

Union Bank formed a Bullish Harami Pattern last week, with above average volumes. The RSI has taken support at Rs 40 levels. One could consider going long at CMP with a stop loss below Rs 69 for higher targets of Rs 88 and Rs 93.

Image227052019Weekly Chart


Syndicate Bank

Replicating a similar Bullish Harami Pattern, Syndicate Bank is also poised for an upmove in the coming trading sessions, upon price confirmation. Once could go long upon the price crossing Rs 37 level with a stop loss below Rs 33 for a target of Rs 46.

Image327052019Weekly Chart

The author is author/trading coach at Malkans View.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 28, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #Canara Bank #Nifty #Stocks Views #Syndicate Bank #Technicals

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Spot Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in these throwback pictures by Bina ...

Exclusive: Television actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary jailed for knife attac ...

Chris Hemsworth finds Siddhant Chaturvedi 'worthy' of Thor's hammer

World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and others; meet the singles f ...

Kaafir trailer: Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina's performances make the show ...

Menstrual Hygiene Day: Akshay Kumar the ‘PadMan’ shares an inspiri ...

2019 World Cup: MS Dhoni makes his debut on Yuzvendra Chahal's famous ...

Madhuri Dixit Nene opens up about Kalank's failure

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

Payal Tadvi Suicide Case: Accused Doctor Bhakti Mehere Arrested, NCW U ...

Roland Garros: Juan Martin del Potro Powers into Second Round of Frenc ...

Varun Dhawan Cheering for Team India Ahead of World Cup 2019 is All of ...

Motorcycle-borne Men Open Fire at Police Party in Karnal, Free Convict

Divine Intervention? Photobombing Dove Saves German Motorist From Spee ...

Big Blow to Mamata as BJP All Set to Capture Bhatpara Municipality Aft ...

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Launched in India, Priced up to ...

Congress Leader Paresh Dhanani Offers to Resign as LoP of Gujarat Asse ...

Civil Aviation Ministry Will Develop New Airports, Boosting Regional A ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Liquidity crisis is spoiling the realty party: What the industry expec ...

3 West Bengal MLAs, several councillors join BJP in Delhi

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who coined term 'Hinduv ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.