Bajaj Auto Q1 net profit rises 42%, brokerages predict gradual recovery in exports

Bajaj Auto's domestic revenues registered its biggest-ever quarter, maintaining its double-digit growth trajectory yet again.​

Shares of Bajaj Auto inched marginally higher in early trade on July 26, a day after the automaker posted healthy performance for the quarter ended June in FY24. The company's net profit for April-June came at Rs 1,665 crore, marking a 42 percent rise from Rs 1,173 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company’s Q1 profits also exceeded analysts’ forecast of a 40 percent increase. The boost in net profit can be attributed to factors including a favorable product mix, healthy volumes and an increase in the average selling price (ASP) of its lineup.

At 09.19 am, shares of Bajaj Auto were trading 0.4 percent higher from the previous close, at Rs 4,868.80 on the National Stock Exchange.

The Pune-based automaker's revenue also rose by 29 percent to reach Rs 10,310 crore during the quarter. This was in comparison to Rs 8,005 crore recorded during the same quarter the previous year.

The company attributed the revenue growth to a double-digit increase in volume, with strong domestic demand providing a solid foundation despite the relatively weaker export performance, which is, however, showing signs of improvement.

While brokerages took notice of the signs of a recovery in exports, most anticipate it to happen gradually over the ongoing fiscal year.

Foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley, which has an 'overweight' call on Bajaj Auto along with a price target of Rs 5,063 also anticipates gradual export recovery for the company. The firm also sees a scale-up of electric vehicles (EVs) and the company's Triumph motorcycles in the domestic market as the key monitorables for Bajaj Auto. In addition, Morgan Stanley is also overweight on the two-wheeler segment where Bajaj Auto is a dominant player.

On similar grounds, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial also expects both domestic and export volumes to recover in FY24 from the low base, which it believes will driving healthy earnings recovery for Bajaj Auto.

The firm also predicts that Bajaj Auto will benefit from market share gains over the long term, driven by the premiumization trend, opportunity in exports, and the potential sizeable position in the scooter market through EVs.

Despite that, MOFSL also highlighted that a large part of Bajaj Auto's India profit pool (comprising premium motorcycles and three-wheelers) is vulnerable to possible disruption from electrification.

Moreover, the broking firm feels Bajaj Auto's current stock valuation fairly reflects the expected recovery as well as the risk from EVs but its dividend yield of 4.5-5.0 percent should support the scrip. MOFSL has a 'neutral' stance on the Pune-based automaker, with a price target of Rs 5,150.

On the other hand, while Nuvama Institutional Equities believes a recovery in exports could be gradual, it thinks the recovery will also depend on the economic conditions and dollar availability in African and Asian markets. The brokerage firm said it expects Bajaj Auto to underperform peers such as TVS Motors, owing to its weak presence in scooters in the domestic market and mention its large exposure to overseas markets.

Moreover, even though the firm chose to raise its target price for the stock by 4.5 percent to Rs 5,100 to bake in an uptick in FY24E/25E EPS by 6 percent each, higher realisations, it still retained its 'hold' rating.

