Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 19,700, Sensex up 200 pts; L&T up 2%, Tata Motors DVR gains 15%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: L&T, Tata Motors. Power Grid Corporation, Infosys and UPL are among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers are SBI Life Insurance, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Asian Paints and Adani Ports. All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with capital goods index up 1 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices are trading higher.
Sensex Today | Geojit View on Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services IPO
The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 197 crore by the selling shareholder. The proceeds from its fresh issuance worth Rs 245 crore will be utilised for the repayment or prepayment of borrowings of the company & its subsidiaries, Rs 132.6 crore for funding capital expenditure expenses of company & its subsidiaries, Rs 65 crore for funding inorganic growth initiatives (through acquisitions) & other strategic initiatives and for general corporate purposes.
At the upper price band of Rs 300, Yatharth is available at a P/E of 39.2x (on FY23 EPS), which appears to be reasonably priced compared to its peers. Considering its consistent topline growth, stable margins, strategic acquisition, revival of medical tourism, and promising industry outlook, broking house assign a “Subscribe” rating on a medium to long term basis.
Sensex Today | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Globally market participants will be closely watching the Fed chief Jerome Powell’s comments about the disinflation process in the US and the likely trend in interest rates. A 25 bp rate hike, already discounted by the market, will not trigger any market move. But if the Fed chief indicates that inflation is coming under control and, therefore, no further rate hikes are needed, that will be a big trigger for markets to move up. But such an outcome is highly unlikely since the Fed will play it safe even if inflation is coming under control.
While the range bound movement of the Indian market is likely to continue today, individual stock action in response to results and news will happen. Q1 results of Tata Motors and their decision to cancel DVR shares and the good results of L&T and the share buy back news are sentient positive.
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Morgan Stanley View On Can Fin Homes
-Overweight rating, target at Rs 1,000 per share -Company reported misappropriation of funds by branch employees -Company estimates amount at Rs 38.5 crore -Estimate 4 percent impact on FY24 profit & 10 bps impact on June 2023 book value -This is likely to weigh on investor sentiment towards stock in near term
July 26, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
SENSEX Market Map
July 26, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
Tata Motors DVR Large Trade | 7.06 lakh shares (1.38% equity) worth Rs 31.7 crore change hands via block in pre-open, reported CNBC-TV18.
July 26, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Tata Motors Q1 consolidated net profit of Rs 3,203 crore; proposes to convert DVR shares to ordinary shares
Tata Motors, on July 25, swung back into the black with a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,203 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1 FY14), boosted by the improved margin of its passenger vehicle (PV) business and robust sales at its luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
The automobile manufacturing company had reported a net loss of Rs 5,006.60 crore in Q1 FY23 on revenues of Rs 71,934.66 crore.
Revenue from operations increased 42 percent to Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the quarter under review. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 14,700 crore, up 177 per cent. Read More
Company's board of directors approved a Scheme of Arrangement for the cancellation of ‘A’ Ordinary Shares, and issue of seven Ordinary Shares for every 10 ‘A’ Ordinary shares held by shareholders.
The ‘A’ Ordinary Shares carry 1/10th of voting rights of ordinary shares and are entitled to five percentage points higher dividend. They are listed as Tata Motors DVR on BSE and NSE. After the conversion, it will be delisted from exchanges.
The ‘A’ Ordinary shares were first issued by TML in 2008 and subsequently in a further QIP in 2010 and rights issue in 2015. Regulatory changes have since restricted the issuance of such instruments with differential voting rights and TML remains the only large listed corporate with such an instrument.
The ‘A’ Ordinary Shares currently trade at 43 percent discount to Ordinary Shares. The Capital Reduction Consideration implies a 23 percent premium on the previous day’s closing share price of ‘A’ Ordinary shares, translating to 30 percent discount over Ordinary Share price and significantly below its historical averages, the company said.
July 26, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates | L&T Q1 profit spikes 46.5% to Rs 2,493 crore; gets board nod for Rs 10,000-crore share buyback
Engineering and construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on July 25 reported a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at Rs 2,493 crore, up 46.5 percent compared to Rs 1,702.07 crore in the same quarter last year.
Its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 47,882 crore, registering a growth of 33.6 percent from Rs 35,853 crore a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.
The share of international revenues during the quarter was 40 percent.
The company will buy back as much as Rs 10,000 crore worth of shares, its first-ever return of capital to shareholders.
The company’s board has approved the proposal to buy back 3.33 crore shares, representing 2.4 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at a maximum price of Rs 3,000 apiece, the company said in a statement.
The offer represents a premium of more than 17 percent to the July 25 closing price of Rs 2,561.95 . The buyback is subject to shareholders’ approval.
The buyback is subject to approval from the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This is L&T's second attempt after its earlier board-approved buyback for around Rs 9,000 crore was denied by Sebi in 2019, citing non-compliance with regulations.
ADVERTISEMENT
July 26, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened higher on July 26 with Nifty above 19700.
The Sensex was up 183.59 points or 0.28% at 66,539.30, and the Nifty was up 38.70 points or 0.20% at 19,719.30. About 1522 shares advanced, 499 shares declined, and 95 shares unchanged.
L&T, Tata Motors. Power Grid Corporation, Infosys and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were SBI Life Insurance, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Asian Paints and Adani Ports.
Markets are likely to stay range-bound with a mixed bias Wednesday, mirroring the sluggish overnight US markets trend as investors await the US Fed's FOMC meeting outcome to be held late night today. The street will be eager to know if the Fed chairman has the confidence that inflation will be tamed and no more tightening is needed. Powell will emphasize that data dependency (especially July & August CPI numbers + jobs report) will remain a key theme for future rate prospects. Technically speaking, Nifty’s recovery faces resistance at 19887 while the downside remains well supported at 19561 mark.