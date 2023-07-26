Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 19,700, Sensex up 200 pts; L&T up 2%, Tata Motors DVR gains 15%

July 26, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Tata Motors Q1 consolidated net profit of Rs 3,203 crore; proposes to convert DVR shares to ordinary shares

Tata Motors, on July 25, swung back into the black with a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,203 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1 FY14), boosted by the improved margin of its passenger vehicle (PV) business and robust sales at its luxury car unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The automobile manufacturing company had reported a net loss of Rs 5,006.60 crore in Q1 FY23 on revenues of Rs 71,934.66 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 42 percent to Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the quarter under review. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at Rs 14,700 crore, up 177 per cent. Read More

Company's board of directors approved a Scheme of Arrangement for the cancellation of ‘A’ Ordinary Shares, and issue of seven Ordinary Shares for every 10 ‘A’ Ordinary shares held by shareholders.

The ‘A’ Ordinary Shares carry 1/10th of voting rights of ordinary shares and are entitled to five percentage points higher dividend. They are listed as Tata Motors DVR on BSE and NSE. After the conversion, it will be delisted from exchanges.

The ‘A’ Ordinary shares were first issued by TML in 2008 and subsequently in a further QIP in 2010 and rights issue in 2015. Regulatory changes have since restricted the issuance of such instruments with differential voting rights and TML remains the only large listed corporate with such an instrument.

The ‘A’ Ordinary Shares currently trade at 43 percent discount to Ordinary Shares. The Capital Reduction Consideration implies a 23 percent premium on the previous day’s closing share price of ‘A’ Ordinary shares, translating to 30 percent discount over Ordinary Share price and significantly below its historical averages, the company said.