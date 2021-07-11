A close above 15900 would take Nifty50 towards 16150-16200: Anu Jain of IIFL Wealth

The immediate upside resistance is around 15800 followed by 15900. If we are able to surpass 15900, the next levels would be 16150-16200, Anu Jain, Head-Equity Broking, IIFL Wealth said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand. Edited excerpts:

A) In line with the movement in Asian and global markets, the Indian market saw some weakness. The appreciating Dollar has been negative for the Emerging Markets (EMs) in the short term.

Broadly, we have seen the index trading between 15640 on the downside, and 15900 on the upside, and until there is any further negative news, we expect the range-bound activity to continue.

The market would look forward to the Q1 earnings and CPI data during the week. The primary reason for the sell-off in the week gone by can be attributed to an early indication of the taper of Bond purchase programme besides the news of Chinese regulator imposing fines on a number of tech companies like Didi, Alibaba & Tencent.

Q) After the recent sell-off where do you see markets heading in the coming week? Which are the important levels to track?

A) On the smaller time frame, we have witnessed a range-bound consolidation between 15640-15900 levels with the interim rise in volatility within the narrow band.

However, the immediate upside resistance is around 15800 followed by 15900. If we are able to surpass 15900, the next levels would be 16150-16200.

On the downside, we would turn cautious if prices break below 15640-15680 decisively. In that case, we can expect 15440 levels, which coincided with the Feb 2021 peak.

Q) Small & midcap outperformed benchmark indices – what is leading to the price action and will the momentum continue if the tide reverse (US Fed minutes)?

A) The large caps, in general, tend to see more FII participation. Hence, we can expect some consolidation especially post the Fed meeting. However, the mid and smallcap activity is more domestic and HNI driven.