Lakshmi Vilas Bank approves merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance

The board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), on April 5, approved the merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance. LVB shareholders will get IBH's 0.14 share of face value Rs 2 for every one share of Rs 10. This means for every 100 shares held in LVB, shareholders will get 14 shares of Indiabulls Housing.

The merged entity's net worth will be Rs 19,472 crore, with 14,302 employees and a loan book of Rs 1.23 lakh crore. The gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio will be at 3.5 percent and Net NPL ratio at 2 percent.

"This is an amalgamation, not strictly a new bank license," Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Indiabulls Housing told CNBC-TV18. He expects the merger to be completed in 6-12 months.

Indiabulls Housing is a widely-held company with over 65 percent held by institutional investors, Banga noted. He said promoter stake, which is currently at 21.5 percent will drop to 19.5 percent after merger.

Banga said there is no shortfall in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) and the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of the merged entity will be more than 20 percent.

The merged entity will have almost 800 branches and will be the 8th largest private bank with a market capitalisation of over Rs 40,000 crore, he said.

The bank said the merger will create a "large and healthy diverse retail asset book, high capital base for strong growth, huge opportunity to foray into newer businesses that may increase the risk fee income base of amalgamated entity such as wealth management, asset management and securities, tap into varied but experienced management and skilled personnel to develop a successful capital accretive model."

LVB hopes to gain from IBH's network in northern and western markets of the country. For IBH, it brings access to low-cost deposits, bigger distribution franchise, expanded client base and cross-selling opportunities.

The merger is subject to approval from shareholders, Competition Commission of India (CCI), National Housing Bank (NHB) and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Banga said.