App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lakshmi Vilas Bank approves merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance

The merged entity's net worth will be Rs 19,472 crore, with 14,302 employees and a loan book of Rs 1.23 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), on April 5, approved the merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance. LVB shareholders will get IBH's 0.14 share of face value Rs 2 for every one share of Rs 10. This means for every 100 shares held in LVB, shareholders will get 14 shares of Indiabulls Housing.

The merged entity's net worth will be Rs 19,472 crore, with 14,302 employees and a loan book of Rs 1.23 lakh crore. The gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio will be at 3.5 percent and Net NPL ratio at 2 percent.

"This is an amalgamation, not strictly a new bank license," Gagan Banga, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Indiabulls Housing told CNBC-TV18. He expects the merger to be completed in 6-12 months.

Indiabulls Housing is a widely-held company with over 65 percent held by institutional investors, Banga noted. He said promoter stake, which is currently at 21.5 percent will drop to 19.5 percent after merger.

related news

Banga said there is no shortfall in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) and statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) and the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of the merged entity will be more than 20 percent.

The merged entity will have almost 800 branches and will be the 8th largest private bank with a market capitalisation of over Rs 40,000 crore, he said.

The bank said the merger will create a "large and healthy diverse retail asset book, high capital base for strong growth, huge opportunity to foray into newer businesses that may increase the risk fee income base of amalgamated entity such as wealth management, asset management and securities, tap into varied but experienced management and skilled personnel to develop a successful capital accretive model."

LVB hopes to gain from IBH's network in northern and western markets of the country. For IBH, it brings access to low-cost deposits, bigger distribution franchise, expanded client base and cross-selling opportunities.

The merger is subject to approval from shareholders, Competition Commission of India (CCI), National Housing Bank (NHB) and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Banga said.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IBH #Indiabulls Housing Finance #Lakshmi Vilas Bank #LVB #merger

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Lion King in Live Action: Watch Circus Trainer Get Pinned Down by King ...

Rahul Sees Entire Humankind As Full of Hate, Except Himself: Amit Shah

The Rise, Fall and (Possible) Return of Gorkha Leader Bimal Gurung to ...

Woman Goes into Labour at McDonald's Outlet, Cops Help Deliver 'McBaby ...

Irrfan Khan Returns to Work with 'Angrezi Medium', Makers Share Pictur ...

Once Under Attack for Babri Demolition, Advani Now Finds Sympathisers ...

SP’s Vision Document Reflects Caste Matrix That Made Akhilesh, Mayaw ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Set to Release Matric Result Tomorr ...

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bushy Eyebrows' Initially Hindered His Acting Ca ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

India grabs most of foreign inflows into Asian equities in March

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

Is NaMo TV a news channel or special service? Ownership, content, regu ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 5: Gauraksha goes mainstre ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.