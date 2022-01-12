MARKET NEWS

Lottery Sambad Result January 12: ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery winners to be announced at 4 pm

Lottery Sambad Result: The first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
Representative Image


Lottery Sambad Result January 12: The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of its 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' lottery at 4 pm on January 12. The result can be checked at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize winner of the 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' lottery will take home Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is Rs 9,000, the third prize is Rs 500 and the fourth prize is Rs 250. While the fifth prize is Rs 120, there is a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Results of the West Bengal State Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' are announced every Tuesday at 4 pm.

Here's how you can check the results:

> Go to the official website of Sambad Lottery — lotterysambadresult.in

Close

> Look for 'Lottery Sambad Result 12.1.2021 Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' 4 pm result and click on it

> View the West Bengal State Lottery result

Things to know:

> If a holder's ticket matches the winning number, the winner will have to present the ticket at the West Bengal Gazette office to claim the money.

> The number and the lottery will be valid for only 30 days from the date of declaration of the result.

> After the ticket is presented to the West Bengal Gazette office, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home once the process is completed.

> The winning amount will be handed over after the deduction of taxes. The office for the lottery and processing is located in the West Bengal State Lotteries Department.

West Bengal State Lottery weekly games names:

> Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
> Wednesday: Dear Bangabhumi Raidak
> Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
> Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
> Saturday: Dear Bangasree Damodar> Sunday: Dear Bangasree Ichamati
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #India #lottery #Lottery Sambad #west bengal
first published: Jan 12, 2022 01:21 pm

