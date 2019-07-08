App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

LinkedIn appoints Ashutosh Gupta as country manager for India

Gupta had joined the company in 2013 to lead LinkedIn's Marketing Solutions (LMS) business in India, and then moved to Singapore in 2016 to build LMS' Online Sales Organisation (OSO) for Asia Pacific and China, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn July 8 said it has appointed Ashutosh Gupta as country manager for India, effective September 2, 2019. He replaces Mahesh Narayanan, who was country manager for India from January 2019 to June 2019.

Gupta had joined the company in 2013 to lead LinkedIn's Marketing Solutions (LMS) business in India, and then moved to Singapore in 2016 to build LMS' Online Sales Organisation (OSO) for Asia Pacific and China, it said in a statement.

He has worked with organisations like Google, Cognizant, and Infosys, it added.

Close

India is a strategic market for LinkedIn, and its developing economy and dynamic jobs market is ripe with opportunity for LinkedIn to add value for members and customers, Gupta said.

related news

"I also look forward to forging deeper government relationships to inform policy-making with actionable data on jobs and skills, and make LinkedIn an integral part of the national agenda. I am excited and humbled to take on the role of Country Manager to drive LinkedIn India into its new decade," he added.

LinkedIn has more than 630 million members globally and over 57 million users in India.

Gupta will report to Olivier Legrand, LinkedIn's managing director for the Asia Pacific region and will join the company's APAC senior management team.

He will relocate to India from Singapore to assume his new responsibility. In addition to his country manager role, he will continue to lead the LMS Online Sales Organisation for APAC and China, the statement said.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 07:09 pm

tags #Ashutosh Gupta #Business #LinkedIn #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.