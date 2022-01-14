Lenovo’s Amit Doshi joins Britannia as chief marketing officer

(File photo) Amit Doshi is set to join Britannia Industries Ltd as CMO from January 17, 2022.

Food major Britannia Industries Limited (BIL) on Friday announced the appointment of Amit Doshi as chief marketing officer effective January 17, 2022.

In his previous assignment, Doshi was director, Marketing, Lenovo (India and South Asia). Prior to joining Lenovo, he had a decade of experience working in the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms. He has worked with Perfetti Van Melle and Britannia in the past.

He takes over from Vinay Subramanyam who left the company in December 2021.

Commenting on the appointment, Varun Berry, managing director, Britannia Industries said: “Amit’s cross-sectoral marketing experience will be valuable in taking our innovation mindset to the next level and building consumer delight. I thank Vinay for his invaluable contribution in building purposive brands especially during the difficult times of the last two years, and wish him the very best in his endeavours."

With over 17 years of experience, Doshi has expertise in brand marketing, sales, and customer development. He has gained experience in the Consumer (B2C), Enterprise, Small & Medium Business (SMB), and Tablet business units at Lenovo and brings a valuable understanding of consumers and markets across product categories.

With a 100-year legacy and annual revenues in excess of Rs 9,000 crore Britannia offers brands such as Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis and Marie Gold. Its product portfolio includes biscuits, bread, cakes, rusk, and dairy products including cheese, beverages, milk and yoghurt.

The company’s dairy business contributes close to 5% of revenue and Britannia dairy products directly reach 100,000 outlets. The company claims that its products are available across the country in close to 5 million retail outlets.

In a recent interview with Storyboard18, Berry had said, "We've seen decent growth in the last two years... We are continuing to focus on improving our penetration down the pop strata and we are looking at expansion plans and new capacities."

He also mentioned that Britannia will have a broad base at the base of the pyramid which will be very large, "but we'll also build products that are at the top of the pyramid—that is made from whatever the top end of consumers want."