    LinkedIn's top startups 2022 list: Kunal Shah, Prafull Billore and others react on being included

    For the criteria deployed to compile this year's list, LinkedIn looked at platform data from July 2021 to June 2022 across four pillars. Read more to find out

    Moneycontrol News
    September 28, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

    LinkedIn released "The 2022 LinkedIn Top Startups" list that reveals 25 emerging Indian companies gaining attention, in which Cred topped the list. UpGrad, Groww and Zepto followed Cred on the list.

    Sixty eight percent of the startups in the LinkedIn top 25 startups list for India are new entrants. Fast commerce startup Zepto, car buying platform Spinny, insurtech startup Ditto, fitness platform Ultrahuman and organic food marketplace Living food are amongst the new entrants.

    Cred's founder, Kunal Shah, said he is "humbled" to be ranked as the first on the list.

    Prafull Billore, founder of MBA Chai Wala, which landed up 6th on the list, took to Twitter to share his gratitude. He said, "It's gratifying to see our hard work and dedication being recognised by platforms we once looked up to."

    Also read | CRED, upGrad & Groww top start-ups list in India for this year

    Vaibhav Sisinty, founder of GrowthSchool, an e-learning platform, shared an endearing video of breaking the news about ranking at the 9th position with his team.

    ShareChat, an Indian social media and social networking service, gave credit to the hard work of its employees for bagging the 11th position on the list.


    Tags: #Cred #GrowthSchool #Groww #Kunal Shah #LinkedIn #LinkedIn's top startups 2022 list #Prafull Billore #Sharechat #UpGrad #Zepto
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 03:50 pm
