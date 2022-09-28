LinkedIn's top startups 2022 list: Kunal Shah, Prafull Billore and others react on being included

LinkedIn released "The 2022 LinkedIn Top Startups" list that reveals 25 emerging Indian companies gaining attention, in which Cred topped the list. UpGrad, Groww and Zepto followed Cred on the list.

Sixty eight percent of the startups in the LinkedIn top 25 startups list for India are new entrants. Fast commerce startup Zepto, car buying platform Spinny, insurtech startup Ditto, fitness platform Ultrahuman and organic food marketplace Living food are amongst the new entrants.

Cred's founder, Kunal Shah, said he is "humbled" to be ranked as the first on the list.

Prafull Billore, founder of MBA Chai Wala, which landed up 6th on the list, took to Twitter to share his gratitude. He said, "It's gratifying to see our hard work and dedication being recognised by platforms we once looked up to."



It's gratifying to see our hard work and dedication being recognised by platforms we once looked up to. We feel proud to announce that we landed at 6th position in the list of LinkedIn's top startups in India,2022.



Vaibhav Sisinty, founder of GrowthSchool, an e-learning platform, shared an endearing video of breaking the news about ranking at the 9th position with his team.



This is how the team reacted when I broke the news about @growthschoolio being part of the top startups of the year list by @LinkedIn I know twitter hate videos but still pic.twitter.com/AFWM5vCe8l — Vaibhav Sisinty (@VaibhavSisinty) September 28, 2022



ShareChat, an Indian social media and social networking service, gave credit to the hard work of its employees for bagging the 11th position on the list.