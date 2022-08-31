English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    KP Energy to develop wind energy projects worth Rs 222 crore for Aditya Birla Group

    "The total value of the projects to be developed by KP Energy for Aditya Birla Group is Rs 2,220 Million (Rs 222 crore), with the scheduled commissioning in March 2023," a BSE filing said on Wednesday.

    PTI
    August 31, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    KP Energy has bagged an order worth Rs 222 crore to develop wind energy projects for Aditya Birla Group. "The total value of the projects to be developed by KP Energy for Aditya Birla Group is Rs 2,220 Million (Rs 222 crore), with the scheduled commissioning in March 2023," a BSE filing said on Wednesday.

    KP Energy stated that it has aligned with Aditya Birla Group, a global conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai for the development of the wind power project at Bhungar and Fulsar Site in Mahuva, Bhavnagar, Gujarat, under the Gujarat hybrid power policy 2018.

    Parties have executed definitive contracts for the development of the project with Aditya Birla Renewables Solar Limited and AB REL Solar Power Limited ("Aditya Birla Group") and will further execute the contracts for phase-wise development of the projects, the filing said.

    KP Energy will be inter-alia responsible for providing the turnkey balance of plant solution for the Project, including wind site locations, obtaining necessary approvals and development permits, wind data management, windfarm development works, electrical line network as well as complete power evacuation capacity from pooling substation to GETCO (Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation) substation, it stated.

    KP Energy has started receiving milestone payments against work completion of respective milestones, the statement added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Aditya Birla group #Business #Companies #energy projects #KP Energy
    first published: Aug 31, 2022 02:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.