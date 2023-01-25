English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Is the movie business in the doldrums? What's behind films flopping?

    Changing audience preferences, streaming alternatives, a poor connection with viewers, and high star salaries have all affected box-office collections.

    Maryam Farooqui
    January 25, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST
    A still from the movie Thar. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    A still from the movie Thar. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Flop after flop is worrying cinema owners and movie producers. Stars are losing their glory, small films aren’t finding takers on the big screen, and Indian filmmakers are still figuring out who their audience is.

    The decline in the movie business started with the lockdown that followed the Covid-19 outbreak three years ago, which resulted in huge losses for exhibitors, filmmakers, producers, studios, and talent, among others. Films made a comeback as Covid cases came down, but the recovery was not very strong.

    Reason? A change in audience preferences.

    It was not just Bollywood – the film business was affected across languages in India and it was mostly due to a change of habit, said Amar Butala, the producer of and the recent Netflix film starring Sidharth Malhotra.