IRCTC partners with e-ticketing platform AbhiBus to offer bus ticket booking facility

The partnership with AbhiBus will give IRCTC's customers the option of booking AC/non-AC tickets/buses

February 26, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

Online e-ticketing platform AbhiBus has tied-up with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to provide bus ticket facility to latter's customers.

The partnership will enable IRCTC get the bus inventory across 1 lakh bus routes and its customers the option to book AC/non-AC tickets/buses as per their requirement, according to a press release.

While the IRCTC platform enables booking of more than nine lakh train tickets every day, AbhiBus has catered to over 4.5 crore customers till date since the launch of online passenger reservation system before launching the e-ticketing platform - Abhibus.com and its mobile apps, the release said.

With this collaboration, IRCTC plans to ease travel booking for its customers wherein if they find train tickets in waiting list, they can quickly refer to bus availability without hopping from one platform to another, giving the travellers a hassle-free booking experience, it said.

"The partnership with IRCTC will allow AbhiBus to grow exponentially, while IRCTC customers will have hassle free and immediate access to India's largest online bus inventory with innovative payment and promotional options to take care of their first mile, last mile and alternate connectivity choices," said Shashanka Koona, Chief Commercial Officer, AbhiBus.

Currently with its tie-ups with various state transport corporations, AbhiBus has consistently clocked over 30,000 bookings per day, over the last three months, said the release.

"IRCTC tie-up with AbhiBus will help it in reaching out to the millions of travellers with the most exhaustive bus inventory available online for bridging not just the first and last mile connectivity gaps, but also provide an alternative travel option in case of train unavailability," it said.

Various state Roadways Transport Corporations and private bus operators' fleet will let users choose from over one lakh routes, IRCTC said.

(With inputs from PTI)
TAGS: #abhibus #Business #Companies #IRCTC
first published: Feb 26, 2021 09:10 am

