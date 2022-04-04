English
    Uma Exports IPO share allotment today | Here is how to check status online

    The trading in Uma Exports shares on the BSE and NSE will commence with effect from April 7.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 04, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST
     
     
    Agricultural commodities trader Uma Exports is going to finalise the IPO share allotment on April 4. Investors can check their share application status either on the BSE website or IPO registrar's website.

    In case of the IPO registrar's website, one has to follow these two easy steps:

    a) Select and accordingly enter either 'DP ID and Client ID', or 'application number'

    b) And click on 'search' button.

    Alternatively investors can also check their allotment status on the BSE website;

    a) Select 'Equity' in issue type and issue name 'Uma Exports Limited'

    b) Enter either 'Application Number' or 'PAN Number'

    c) Finally, check box (I'm not a robot) and click on 'search' button to know the application status

    The funds will be credited to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by April 5 and eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts by the same date.

    The Rs 60 crore public issue of agricultural produce and commodities trader had received a decent response from investors, getting subscribed 7.67 times during March 28-30.

    Retail investors had bid for shares 10.11 times the allotted quota, while the reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 2.81 times and that of non-institutional investors 2.22 times.
    Tags: #IPO - News #Uma Exports
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 07:50 am
