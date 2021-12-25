MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Travel booking website TBO.com files draft papers to raise Rs 2,100 crore via IPO

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 900 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,200 crore by its existing shareholders and promoters.

Ravindra Sonavane
December 25, 2021 / 07:45 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

B2B travel booking website TBO.com’s parent company TBO Teck Ltd has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 2,100 crore via an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 900 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 1,200 crore by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The OFS comprises up to Rs 78.05 crore by Gaurav Bhatnagar, Rs 100 crore by LAP Travel Pvt Ltd, up to Rs 21.95 crore by Manish Dhingra, up to Rs 361.40 crore by TBO Korea Holdings Ltd, and up to Rs 638.60 crore by Augusta TBO Singapore Pte Ltd.

Currently, Gaurav Bhatnagar holds a 20% stake in the firm while Manish Dhingra has a 5.63% stake. Lap Travel has a 25% stake, TBO Korea Holdings 16.67% stake while Augusta TBO Singapore Pte holds a 29.45% stake in the firm.

The proceeds from the fresh issue worth Rs 570 crore will be used for the company's growth and strengthening of its platform by adding new buyers and suppliers. The firm will also use Rs 90 crore for strategic acquisitions and investments towards inorganic growth.

Close

Related stories

Axis Capital, Credit Suisse Securities India, Jefferies India, and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Founded by Gaurav Bhatnagar and Ankush Nijhawan in 2006, TBO is a global travel technology company focused on providing a range of travel services to travel agents and tour operators across the world.

Due to COVID, the online travel platform experienced a decline in traffic in FY21, with a decrease in monthly transacting buyers and gross transaction value (GTV) to 14,382 and Rs 3,396.41 crore from 18,344 and Rs 12,166.54 crore a year ago.

Revenue also dropped 75% to Rs 141.81 crore from Rs 570.08 crore a year ago. The firm reported a loss of Rs 34.14 crore against a net profit of Rs 72.93 crore last year.

The firm says on its platform, suppliers get instant access to more than 1,00,000 buyers across over 100 countries. As of October, its platform supports 11 languages.
Ravindra Sonavane
Tags: #IPO - News #TBO Teck
first published: Dec 25, 2021 04:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.