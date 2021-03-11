English
MTAR Technologies IPO share allotment finalised: Here's how to check

You can check the allotment status on either the registrar's website or on the BSE website

Moneycontrol News
March 11, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
 
 
MTAR Technologies has finalised the IPO share allotment on March 10. The public issue opened for subscription last week during March 3-5.

Investors can check the allotment status on the BSE Website. Select Issue Type - Equity, Select Issue Name - MTAR Technologies Ltd, Enter Application Number and PAN Number, and finally Click on the Search button to know the application status.

The application status can also be checked on the registrar's website.  Investors have to follow these few easy steps to check whether they have received shares or not.

1) Select MTAR Technologies Limited in the dropdown,
2) In case you use Application Number option, then select ASBA/NON ASBA in dropdown and enter Application Number,
In case you use DPID/Client ID option, select NSDL/CDSL and enter DPID as well as Client ID,
In case of PAN Number option, enter PAN Number,

3) Finally Enter Captcha available in digits and click Submit to know the allotment status.

The refund of money if any, for anchor investors and unblocking of funds from the ASBA account, will take place from March 12 and the eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts on March 15.

MTAR Technologies, which primarily serves customers in the clean energy, nuclear and space and defence sectors, will list its equity shares on the bourses on March 16.

The Rs 596-crore public issue was subscribed 200.79 times, the second-highest subscription among companies that raised more than Rs 100 crore in the last five years.

The reserved portion of qualified institutional investors was subscribed 164.99 times and that of non-institutional investors 650.79 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 28.4 times.

TAGS: #IPO - News #MTAR Technologies
first published: Mar 11, 2021 08:43 am

