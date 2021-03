MTAR Technologies share allotment status to be finalised this week; here's how to check it

MTAR Technologies is likely to finalise the IPO share allotment on March 10. The Rs 596-crore public issue was subscribed 200.79 times during March 3-5, the second-highest subscription among companies that raised more than Rs 100 crore in the last five years.

The reserved portion of qualified institutional investors was subscribed 164.99 times and that of non-institutional investors 650.79 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 28.4 times. The final issue price is expected to be fixed at the higher end of the price band of Rs 574-575 per share. Investors can check the allotment status on the registrar's website. Follow these steps: