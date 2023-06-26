Ideaforge Technology floats IPO today: All you need to know about the company

ideaForge was founded in the year 2007 by IIT Bombay alumni Ankit Mehta, Rahul Singh, Vipul Joshi, and Ashish Bhat.

India’s largest drone manufacturer, Ideaforge Technology Ltd, hit Dalal Street with its initial public offering (IPO) today.

The price band for the public issue has been set at Rs 638 to Rs 672 per share by the company. It aims to raise about Rs 567 crore from the IPO, which is a blend of fresh equity shares of Rs 240 crore as well as an offer-for-sale of equity shares worth Rs 327 crore.

The company, founded in 2007 by IIT Bombay alumni Ankit Mehta, Rahul Singh, Vipul Joshi and Ashish Bhat, is focussed on developing superior solutions for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance purposes for its unmanned aerial devices.

“I was leading an innovation cell at my college, IIT Bombay, when Rahul came to me with an idea to build a hovercraft that would float on the Powai lake. While innovating, we discovered a quadrotor configuration that led us to build a prototype for a drone,” Mehta said in a 2021 interview with YouStory.

The brand was built with an aim to develop technically superior UAVs for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, using advanced techniques in aerospace and robotics. He had further revealed that the company has resolved to use its UAV drone technology for security use in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

In the fiscal year 2022, the company recorded a revenue of Rs 1.6 billion, a gross profit of Rs 1.1 billion, and a net income of Rs 548.5 million. They have also raised Rs 330 crore in the form of funding, the latest round of which completed on June 15.

The proceeds of this IPO is expected to raise Rs 550 crore, out of which Rs 50 crore is earmarked for repayment of debt, development of new products and operational expenses. Rs 135 will be used for funding working-capital requirements, Rs 40 crore will be invested in product development and some amount will be used for general corporate purposes.