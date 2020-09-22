Ideas For Profit | Angel Broking IPO: Favourable industry trend, but pricey valuations; should you subscribe?

The public issue of one of the largest retail broker, Angel Broking, comes at a time when retail trading in financial markets has taken a quantum leap.

The drastic fall in equity markets with the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent dazzling rise has facilitated the addition of new retail investors and traders. But that’s not the only reason to look at its IPO.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra shares insights into the Angel Broking IPO.