GR Infra IPO share allotment status: Check direct links here for BSE and KFintech

EaseMyTrip | The initial public offering (IPO) of Easy Trip Planners, an online travel agency, was subscribed 2.33 times on March 8, largely backed by retail investors who put in bids that were 12.58 times more than the reserved portion. The Rs 510-crore public issue received bids for 3.51 crore equity shares against an offer size of over 1.5 crore equity shares.

The IPO share allotment of GR Infraprojects is expected to be finalised today. The Rs 963-crore public issue was a complete offer for sale by existing selling shareholders, thus all the proceeds will go to existing selling shareholders.

Investors can check the status of the share allotment through two options.

One is on IPO registrar's website, which is KFintech, wherein one has to select GR Infraprojects in the first field. In the query by field, select either Application No, Application Type (ASBA/NON ASBA), & enter Application Number, OR select DPID/Client ID, Depository (NSDL/CDSL), enter DPID & client ID, OR select and enter PAN Number. Finally enter Captcha and click on Submit button.

The other option is BSE website, wherein investor has to select the issue type 'equity' and in the dropdown menu choose issue name 'GR Infraprojects Limited'. Enter Application number and PAN number. Finally click on Search button.

Ineligible investors will get their funds back in their bank accounts and eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts.

Finally, the equity shares will start trading on the bourses with effect from July 19. Equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE as well as National Stock Exchange.

The issue received a massive subscription of 102.58 times. The qualified institutional buyers had put in bids 168.58 times their reserved portion and that of non-institutional investors 238.04 times. A part set aside for retail investors was subscribed 12.57 times and that of employees 1.37 times.

GR Infraprojects (GRIL) is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company.