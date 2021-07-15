Clean Science IPO share allotment finalised: Check application status here

live bse live

The IPO share allotment of specialty chemical company Clean Science and Technology has been finalised. The application status can be checked by investors via two options.

The first option is IPO registrar website, wherein investors have to first select either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID. Select company name (Clean Science and Technology Limited - IPO) and accordingly enter either PAN Number, Application Number or DP Client ID, and then click on Search button to know whether shares allotted or not by the company.

Alternatively, the allotment can also be checked on BSE website. One has to select first Equity and Issue Name (Clean Science and Technology Limited), and then enter Application Number and PAN Number, and finally click on the Search button to know the application status.

If the abovementioned information provided by an investor is correct, then the number of shares subscribed for and the number of shares alloted to will be appeared on the screen.

With the finalisation of basis of allotment, the funds will be refunded to ineligible investors on July 15, while the equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors by July 16.

And finally investors and traders can start trading in Clean Science shares with effect from July 19.

Currently Clean Science shares traded at a premium of Rs 520-550 i.e. 57.8-61.1 percent over the expected final issue price of Rs 900, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed.

The grey market is an unofficial platform. The trading in IPO shares in the grey market starts at the time of price band announcement till the listing of equity shares on the bourses.

The specialty chemical company successfully raised Rs 1,546.62 crore through public offer which had seen a stellar subscription of 93.41 times during July 7-9.