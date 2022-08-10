English
    Avalon Tech files draft papers to raise Rs 1,025 crore through listing

    The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of upto Rs 625 crore by its existing shareholders and promoters.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 10, 2022 / 12:07 PM IST

    Avalon Technologies Ltd has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise around Rs 1,025 crore through an initial public offering.

    The IPO will consist of fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 625 crore by its existing shareholders and promoters.

    The OFS will comprise up to Rs 130 crore by Kunhamed Bicha, up to Rs 210 crore by Bhaskar Srinivasan, up to Rs 34 crore by TP Imbichammad, up to Rs 12 crore by Mariyam Bicha, and up to Rs 79.51 crore each by Anand Kumar, Sareday Seshu Kumar and Luquman Veedu Ediyanam.

    The proceeds from the issue worth Rs 150 crore will be used to repay debt. As of June 2022, company's total outstanding borrowings amounted to Rs 312.27 crore.

    The company will also use Rs 150 crore for funding its working capital requirements. As of March 2022, the aggregate amount sanctioned by the banks to its firm under the fund based working capital facilities amounted to Rs 126.50 crore on a standalone basis.

    Avalon Tech may undertake a pre-IPO placement of Rs 80 crore, DRHP said.

    JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India are the lead managers to the issue.

    The firm is one of the leading fully integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies with end-to-end capabilities in delivering box build solutions in India with a focus on high value precision engineered products.
    It  provides a full stack product and solution suite, right from printed circuit board (PCB) design and assembly to the manufacture of complete electronic systems (Box Build), to certain global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), including OEMs located in the US, China, Netherlands and Japan.  The firm has 12 manufacturing facilities located across India and the US. It specialises in manufacturing and providing design support for critical integrated assemblies, sub-assemblies, components and enclosures for multiple industry verticals



    For FY22, its total income increased to Rs 851.65 crore from Rs 695,90 crore a year ago. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 68.16 crore as against Rs 23.08 crore last year, while EBITDA margin for the year improved to 11.6 percent from 9.58 percent a year ago.


    Total order book increased to Rs 1,039.15 crore as of June 2022 from Rs 857.87 crore in FY22. Its total customer as of March 2022 was at 81 from 62 a year ago.
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 11:54 am
