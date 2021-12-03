MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Anand Rathi IPO oversubscribed by 1.92 times, retail portion booked 3.02 times on Day 2

Anand Rathi IPO | Anand Rathi Wealth has been ranked among one of the three largest non-bank mutual fund distributors in India by gross commission earned in the last three fiscals

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 11:07 AM IST
Anand Rathi IPO

Anand Rathi IPO

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The public offer of Anand Rathi Wealth, one of the leading non-bank wealth solutions firms in India, has garnered bids for 1.62 crore equity shares as against an IPO size of 84.75 lakh units, subscribing 1.92 times on December 3, the second day of bidding.


The portion set aside for retail investors and non-institutional investors was subscribed 3.02 times and 2.13 times, respectively. Employees have put in bids for 44 percent shares of their allotted quota, while qualified institutional buyers bought 1 percent of shares reserved for them.


Anand Rathi Wealth, which has been ranked among one of the three largest non-bank mutual fund distributors in India by gross commission earned in the last three fiscals, plans to mop up Rs 660 crore through its public issue that comprised entirely an offer-for-sale of 1.2 crore equity shares. The company mobilised Rs 194 crore from anchor investors on December 1. The price band of the offer is Rs 530-550 per equity share.


“The company is bringing the issue at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 19 on annualised five months ended August 2021 EPS,” said Hem Securities.


The company has focus on the underserved and less price sensitive HNI segment with uncomplicated, holistic and standardised solutions offered to clients based on an objective-driven approach. Also, the company, being one of the leading non-bank mutual fund distributors in India, coupled with presence in non-convertible market-linked debentures, has posted decent financial performance, said Hem Securities which, hence, recommended ‘subscribe’ for the issue.

Close

Related stories


Also read - Anand Rathi Wealth IPO — should you subscribe to it?


Its private wealth (PW) vertical focuses on the HNI (high networth individuals) segment with an assets under management (AUM) potential of Rs 5-50 crore, who are seeking quality and value addition rather than low-cost solutions. While the targeted AUM potential is above Rs 5 crore, the company typically on-boards clients with a relationship value of a minimum of Rs 0.5 crore. Through its uncomplicated, standardised and well-researched approach, the client relationship value increases over a period of time.


The company distributes mutual fund schemes managed by leading asset management companies (AMCs) in India and receive commissions linked to the outstanding market value of financial assets procured by company.


Also read - Anand Rathi IPO: 10 things to know before subscribing the issue

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anand Rathi Wealth #IPO - Issues Open
first published: Dec 3, 2021 10:30 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.