Anand Rathi Wealth mops up Rs 193.87 crore from 19 anchor investors ahead of IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi Wealth, one of the leading non-bank wealth solutions firms in India, on December 1 mobilised Rs 193.87 crore from 19 anchor investors, ahead of its initial share sale. The offer will open for subscription on December 2 and close on December 6, 2021.

The company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised the allocation of 35.25 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 550 per share.

Investors that participated in the anchor book are SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund, DSP Smallcap Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, Invesco India Tax Plan, Nippon Life, Abakkus Growth Fund-1, Quant Mutual Fund, and Cohesion MK Best Ideas.

Out of the total allocation of 35.25 lakh equity shares to the anchor investors, as many as 31,58,022 equity shares were allocated to mutual funds through schemes amounting to Rs 173.69 crore.

Click Here To Know All IPO Related News

Anand Rathi Wealth is going to raise Rs 660 crore through its public issue of 1.2 crore equity shares that is completely an offer for sale by selling shareholders including Anand Rathi Financial Services and Anand Rathi, at upper price band. Hence, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 530-550 per equity share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares and in multiples of 27 equity shares thereafter.

Half of the offer size is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

Also read - Anand Rathi IPO opens tomorrow: 10 things to know before subscribing the issue

Anand Rathi Wealth commenced activities in fiscal 2002 and is an AMFI-registered mutual fund distributor. It provides well-researched solutions to its clients through a mix of wealth solutions, financial product distribution and technology solutions.

As on August 2021, the company's flagship Private Wealth vertical catered to 6,564 active client families across the country, serviced by a team of 233 relationship managers.

Equirus Capital, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities and Anand Rathi Advisors are the book running lead managers to the offer.