Instagram's latest pilot allows users to add music to their feed posts in India, Brazil and Turkey

Instagram is expanding music-driven experiences on its platform with the company's latest pilot.

The Meta-owned video and photo sharing platform has started testing the ability for people to add music to their feed posts with select users in India, Brazil and Turkey.

It's worth noting that Instagram already allows users to add music to other formats such as its ephemeral Stories format and short video offering Reels.

Users having this feature will be able to add music while uploading their feed photo. Quite similar to how people can add music to Stories, they will be able to browse through various music clips in the “Trending” or “For You” sections or search for any specific song.

After selecting the song, users will be able to select the clip duration and then share it on their profile feed.

The song name will appear on the header of the feed post. If a user clicks on the song, they will be taken to an audio page that showcases all feed posts that have used that song.

India has been a key market for Facebook-owned Instagram to test several of its features and creator tools before a broader rollout into other markets as the company witnesses growing usage and engagement levels for its products. It was among the first markets where the firm rolled out its TikTok rival Reels on Instagram in July last year.

In March, Facebook piloted the ability to create and view short-form videos (Reels) on its platform. It also worked with select Instagram creators in India as part of a test that recommended their Reels on Facebook to reach new audiences. On September 29, Facebook said it was launching these features on its iOS and Android app in the United States.

In July, Instagram also tested a feature called 'Collab' in India and the United Kingdom that lets users add another account as a collaborator on a post or a Reel. On October 19, the company announced a broader rollout for this feature.

"India is one of our fastest growing countries and it is becoming one of the most important places for us to focus on at Instagram," Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram said during a company event on September 30.

In September, Meta announced the next phase of its creator education programme 'Born on Instagram', which the company claims to be its largest creator education programme in the country, providing creators an opportunity to learn, earn and grow their communities.

"We're investing a lot with creators in India. Our endeavour is to use most of the funding to be able to get creators to find their feet first. It (funds) is primarily going into programmes like our education programme, helping all creators including larger ones drive new experiences and new learning initiatives" Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Facebook had told Moneycontrol at the time.

In July, Meta had announced plans to invest $1 billion in creators across the world by the end of 2022.