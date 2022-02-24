Infosys launches Metaverse Foundry, says has already developed 100 use cases

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said that metaverse is no longer a buzz word, and will play an important role as we enter post pandemic era where people probably want to live in the hybrid of physical and virtual worlds.

Bengaluru-based IT services major Infosys launched Metaverse Foundry that will help its clients with adaptation, creation and also help scale the new technology. The company has already developed 100 use cases and is actively working with clients on the same, said a top executive.

The move comes at a time when companies around the world are putting a huge focus on the metaverse. From Meta, formerly Facebook, and Microsoft, to IT services providers, the companies are investing significantly in the space.

“The reason why we came up with the concept of Metaverse Foundry is because while some consumer businesses know what the use cases are, a large number of our clients are curious. So, the Foundry is this experimental infrastructure where you can discover, create and scale,” he said.

The company has developed over 100 use cases and templates that people can help consumers discover, reuse some of those components and connect to the metaverse using the platforms of Infosys. Ravi Kumar said, “Once you discover and create, we are hoping that you (clients) will scale with us. Therefore we have the opportunity to help you scale that infrastructure over a period of time.”

The company is already working with few clients. For instance, in sports, it worked with Roland Garros and Australian Open where they have created a virtual world where people can buy things around tennis, and bring them to the real world where you see the match, or bring the immersiveness of the stadium into the living spaces, which sometimes will be better than seeing it on the stadium. The other area that is developing is digital twins, where a manufacturing plan can be created in the metaverse for simulation.

However, these are still in early stages, he agrees. The early adopters are in retail, primarily shopping. “We will see the metaverse evolve over the period of time. But we are on that runway and catching that runway through this Foundry so that our clients can be on the runway ahead of their peers,” Kumar added.