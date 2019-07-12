India's industrial production growth eases to 3.1% in May from 4.3% MoM

India’s industrial output softened to 3.1 percent month-on-month (MoM) in May from 4.3 percent, according to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on July 12.

Industrial output, or factory output, is the closest approximation for measuring economic activity in the country's business landscape.

Manufacturing output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index eased to 2.5 percent in May from 2.8 percent MoM.

The manufacturing sector grew 3.1 percent in January-March 2019, up from 9.5 percent in the same quarter last year. For the whole year, the manufacturing sector stood at 6.9 percent in 2018-19, up from 5.9 percent in 2017-18.

Factory output, which is measured by the index of industrial production (IIP), contracted in March 2019, the first time in 21 months. This shows declining momentum of both investment and consumption. Even core industries productions of steel, electricity, coal and cement are falling or have been stagnant in recent quarters.

Slowdown signs have been visible since last year, with GDP growing 6.6 percent in October-December 2018. The national income data have reinforced deceleration signs that were emanating from a slew of shop-end data, such as car and consumer goods sales, which are often seen as proxy indicators to gauge trends in household spending.

Earlier this year, the International Monetary Fund cut India’s gross domestic product growth forecast for 2019-20 by 20 basis points to 7.3 percent, following similar action by the Asian Development Bank and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

May IIP performance for a few other segments:

Mining growth at 3.2 percent Vs 5.1 percent (MoM)Electricity growth at 7.4 percent Vs 6 percent (MoM)Primary Goods growth at 2.5 percent Vs 5.2 percent (MoM)Capital Goods growth at 0.8 percent Vs 2.5 percent (MoM)Intermediate Goods growth At 0.6 percent Vs 1 percent (MoM)Cons Durables growth at -0.1 percent Vs 2.4 percent (MoM)Cons Non-durables growth at 7.7 percent Vs 5.2 percent (MoM)