MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

India’s Dynamatic Technologies gets Boeing contract to produce aero structures for fighter jet

Dynamatic Technologies will supply the F-15EX aerostructure assembly requirements from financial year 2022. It will manufacture these aerostructures from its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bengaluru-headquartered Dynamatic Technologies has been awarded a contract for manufacturing assemblies for Boeing's newest tactical fighter, F-15EX Eagle II.

This is a first where aerostructures for the latest and most advanced F-15EX Eagle II will be made in India, it said in a statement.

Dynamatic Technologies will supply the F-15EX aerostructure assembly requirements from the financial year 2022. It will manufacture these aerostructures from its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

“Dynamatic has been associated closely with Boeing as a strategic tier-1 supplier partner for over a decade,” CEO & Managing Director, Dynamatic Technologies Limited, Udayant Malhotra, said. “The award for manufacturing aerostructures for the F-15EX Eagle II to Dynamatic is a testimony of our partnership with Boeing,” he added.

President, Boeing India, Salil Gupte, said, “We see tremendous potential for India to contribute to the global aerospace industry as an industrial and technology partner."

Close

Related stories

The award of aerostructure assemblies for the latest and most advanced version of the F-15 aircraft family is a reflection of Boeing's focus on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and a testimony to the world-class capability of our industrial partners in India, he said.

Dynamatic Technologies is also partnering with Boeing to help grow the Indian aerospace and defence ecosystem with advanced manufacturing capabilities, training and skill development in alignment with the Skill India' initiative of the Government of India, it was stated.

The company is also a Tier 1 supplier for the assembly of Flap Track Beams (FTBs) for the Airbus 330 family of aircraft. FTBs are instruments that control the speed, direction and balance of an aircraft.

Dynamatic Technologies was trading at Rs 3,060.00, up Rs 220.05, or 7.75 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,081.05 and an intraday low of Rs 2,876.50.

[Inputs from PTI]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Boeing #Dynamatic Technologies #F-15EX
first published: Sep 22, 2021 01:34 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.