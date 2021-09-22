India’s Dynamatic Technologies gets Boeing contract to produce aero structures for fighter jet

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bengaluru-headquartered Dynamatic Technologies has been awarded a contract for manufacturing assemblies for Boeing's newest tactical fighter, F-15EX Eagle II.

This is a first where aerostructures for the latest and most advanced F-15EX Eagle II will be made in India, it said in a statement.

Dynamatic Technologies will supply the F-15EX aerostructure assembly requirements from the financial year 2022. It will manufacture these aerostructures from its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

“Dynamatic has been associated closely with Boeing as a strategic tier-1 supplier partner for over a decade,” CEO & Managing Director, Dynamatic Technologies Limited, Udayant Malhotra, said. “The award for manufacturing aerostructures for the F-15EX Eagle II to Dynamatic is a testimony of our partnership with Boeing,” he added.

President, Boeing India, Salil Gupte, said, “We see tremendous potential for India to contribute to the global aerospace industry as an industrial and technology partner."

The award of aerostructure assemblies for the latest and most advanced version of the F-15 aircraft family is a reflection of Boeing's focus on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and a testimony to the world-class capability of our industrial partners in India, he said.

Dynamatic Technologies is also partnering with Boeing to help grow the Indian aerospace and defence ecosystem with advanced manufacturing capabilities, training and skill development in alignment with the Skill India' initiative of the Government of India, it was stated.

The company is also a Tier 1 supplier for the assembly of Flap Track Beams (FTBs) for the Airbus 330 family of aircraft. FTBs are instruments that control the speed, direction and balance of an aircraft.

Dynamatic Technologies was trading at Rs 3,060.00, up Rs 220.05, or 7.75 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,081.05 and an intraday low of Rs 2,876.50.

[Inputs from PTI]