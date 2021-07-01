Indian microblogging platform Koo moderated 54,000 posts, removed 2,000 proactively in June

The Nigerian government has signed up on India's micro-blogging alternative Koo

Indian microblogging platform Koo moderated 54,000 posts, and removed 2,000 content proactively in June 2021, according to compliance report under the new IT rules.

According to the report, of the 5,502 Koos, tweets equivalent in Koo, reported by the community, 1,253 were removed, while other actions were taken against the rest – 4,249. Other actions include overlays, blur, and warning for the content that did not comply with the social media guidelines. The company also proactively moderated 54,235 Koos, of which 1,996 were removed. Other actions were taken against the rest.

The platform has 7 million users.

Aprayameya Radhakrishna, Founder & CEO, Koo said in a statement, “As Koo gains traction across India we will ensure that it respects the law of the land and meets the requirements, enabling every country to define its own digital ecosystem. This Compliance Report is one step in that direction.”

The US social media major Google published its first compliance report under the new IT rules on Wednesday for April 2021. The rules came into effect on May 26. Facebook will publish its compliance report on July 2, according to reports.

Google received 27,700 complaints in April this year from individual users in India over alleged violation of local laws or personal rights, which resulted in removal of 59,350 pieces of content, the company said in its maiden monthly transparency report.

A Google Spokesperson said in a statement, “We have a long history of providing transparency into the different types of requests we receive from around the world, and how we respond. All of these requests are tracked and included in our existing Transparency Report since 2010. This is the first time we will publish a monthly transparency report in accordance with the new IT Rules, and will continue to publish more details as we refine our reporting processes for India.”