    Indian IT services industry's growth pace may slow down in near to mid term: ICRA

    Ratings agency ICRA sees lower hiring by the IT service companies in the near term given that excess capacities were added in FY2022 and expects moderation in demand compared to previous fiscals amid macroeconomic headwinds.

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

    The growth momentum of Indian IT services industry is likely to slow down in the near to mid term as macroeconomic headwinds trigger lower discretionary IT spends, ICRA said on Monday.

    Indian IT services companies have witnessed a moderation in growth in the last two quarters in constant currency terms owing to the base effect and evolving macroeconomic headwinds in key markets of the US and Europe. Due to these headwinds, the decision-making towards discretionary IT spending has seen a slight deferment, while the cost optimisation deals continue to generate stable demand, it noted.

    ”Growth momentum for the Indian IT services industry likely to slow down in the near to medium term,” ICRA said in a statement. The slowdown is on account of evolving macroeconomic headwinds leading to lower discretionary IT spending. It estimated that operating profit margins will moderate owing to wage cost inflation and normalisation of operational overheads partially offset by currency gains.