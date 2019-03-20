Indian infra companies welcomed to participate in Indonesia's development

Indian companies are welcome to participate in Indonesia's infrastructure projects, particularly in the Aceh province, as the island nation makes development a priority, a senior minister has said.

Addressing a gathering of chief executives of the Indian companies at the 2nd India-Indonesia Infrastructure Forum (IIIF) in Jakarta, country's Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that there was an improved investment climate in the country.

"Infrastructure development was a top priority for the Indonesian Government," a statement from the Indian Embassy in Jakarta said quoting the minister.

The forum has been organised jointly by the Indian embassy in collaboration with the Indonesian Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

At the business meeting, Aceh Governor Nova Iriansyah also welcomed the Indian companies' participation in the development of the province.

The Governor stressed that India and Indonesia are working together to achieve better connectivity between Banda Aceh, (the province's capital) and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

India's Ambassador to Indonesia, Pradeep Rawat, called for forging of greater synergies between Indian and Indonesian industries, especially in the infrastructure sector.

The forum was attended by a high-level delegation of over 30 Indian CEOs from infrastructure sectors focusing on automotive, mining, port, power, airport, water resource management, hospital managements systems among others.

Some of the Indian companies represented included GMR, GVK, BHEL, Adani, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, TCS, Tech Mahindra and several others.

The forum was also attended by more than 75 Indonesian companies in infrastructure sector including Pertamina (Oil & Gas), Garuda (Air connectivity), Angkasa Pura (Airports), Pelindo (Seaports), Jasa Marga (Highway Management), along with officials of the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board - BKPM, Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises and Ministry of Health.

The first India-Indonesia Infrastructure forum was held in March 2018.

"The continuation of the event, on annual basis, aims to build existing linkages further with a view to enlarge participation of Indian companies in Indonesian infrastructure projects," the embassy in a statement said.