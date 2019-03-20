App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian infra companies welcomed to participate in Indonesia's development

The first India-Indonesia Infrastructure forum was held in March 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Indian companies are welcome to participate in Indonesia's infrastructure projects, particularly in the Aceh province, as the island nation makes development a priority, a senior minister has said.

Addressing a gathering of chief executives of the Indian companies at the 2nd India-Indonesia Infrastructure Forum (IIIF) in Jakarta, country's Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that there was an improved investment climate in the country.

"Infrastructure development was a top priority for the Indonesian Government," a statement from the Indian Embassy in Jakarta said quoting the minister.

The forum has been organised jointly by the Indian embassy in collaboration with the Indonesian Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

related news

At the business meeting, Aceh Governor Nova Iriansyah also welcomed the Indian companies' participation in the development of the province.

The Governor stressed that India and Indonesia are working together to achieve better connectivity between Banda Aceh, (the province's capital) and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

India's Ambassador to Indonesia, Pradeep Rawat, called for forging of greater synergies between Indian and Indonesian industries, especially in the infrastructure sector.

The forum was attended by a high-level delegation of over 30 Indian CEOs from infrastructure sectors focusing on automotive, mining, port, power, airport, water resource management, hospital managements systems among others.

Some of the Indian companies represented included GMR, GVK, BHEL, Adani, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, TCS, Tech Mahindra and several others.

The forum was also attended by more than 75 Indonesian companies in infrastructure sector including Pertamina (Oil & Gas), Garuda (Air connectivity), Angkasa Pura (Airports), Pelindo (Seaports), Jasa Marga (Highway Management), along with officials of the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board - BKPM, Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises and Ministry of Health.

The first India-Indonesia Infrastructure forum was held in March 2018.

"The continuation of the event, on annual basis, aims to build existing linkages further with a view to enlarge participation of Indian companies in Indonesian infrastructure projects," the embassy in a statement said.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #Business #India #Indonesia #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Over 100 Dead, Dozens Still Missing in Floods, Landslides in Indonesia

Nirav Modi Uses Same Defence Team as Vijay Mallya: Meet the Lawyer Who ...

‘I Want to Fight But…’ Kamal Haasan Releases MNM’s First List ...

Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Sharon Tate Murder may be ...

Olivier Targets England Test Cap After Signing Kolpak Deal

Samjhauta Blast Case: Aseemanand, 3 Others Acquitted as NIA Fails to P ...

IPL 2019 | Vihari Out to Prove He Is More Than a Test Cricketer

Congress Finding it Difficult to Get Candidate for Bangalore South

Breather for BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra as MP HC Stays Action Again ...

General Elections 2019: Mayawati decides not to contest Lok Sabha poll ...

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

India signals to boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for 2nd time

Doctors, lawyers, businessmen in Makkal Needhi Maiam's first Lok Sabha ...

Political campaign spends on social media a mystery

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid lack of major cues; auto, OM ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Punjab National Bank shares surge over 4% after Nirav Modi's arrest

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

﻿﻿PUBG mobile ban: Regulating gaming and digital addiction in Indi ...

Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arrange ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey take part in script read ...

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being a terrible wife to hubby Nick Jonas

Holi 2019: Couples celebrating the festival as Mr & Mrs for the first ...

Ranbir Kapoor shares an update on father Rishi Kapoor's health

Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and more join Ajay Devgn ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.