Indian Family Business Award 2022: Sudarshan Venu, the Next-Gen Leader for TVS Motor Company

Sudarshan Venu (centre) was also a major driving power behind the two-wheeler maker’s e-mobility push.

Sudarshan Venu, MD, TVS Motor Company, won this year’s Next-Gen Leader Award award in the second edition of Moneycontrol’s Indian Family Business Award, 2022. Union minister Piyush Goyal presented him the award at The Oberoi, New Delhi, on August 19.

Son of Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor, Sudarshan took over as Managing Director in May 2022. Prior to that, he was appointed the Joint Managing Director in September 2014. He is also on the board of Sundaram-Clayton Ltd, the holding company, and TVS Credit Services Limited, the NBFC arm of the group.

The fourth-generation industrialist played a pivotal role in the international expansion of TVS Motor Company in Africa, south east Asia, Latin America, and Europe. He was also a major driving power behind the two-wheeler maker’s e-mobility push.

An automotive enthusiast, Sudarshan grew up amid the roar of the engines of TVS Racing, India’s oldest factory racing team. Following his passion, he has motorcycled on four continents. Now he helms the future of one of India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers. Under his leadership, TVS Motor has already seen a turnaround in its market share.

In an interaction with CNBC TV18 in January this year at Davos, the TVS MD said that the company had invested over Rs 1,000 crore in 2022 and that it will maintain this pace for the next few years. He also stated that the company’s capex has shifted away from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles (EVs).

“The (EV) market has really started to grow, particularly in India. About 10 percent of the scooters we sell are electric, and this will go up,” he had said.

Sudarshan graduated with honours from the Jerome Fisher Programme in Management and Technology at the University of Pennsylvania. He also obtained a BS in economics from Wharton. He completed his MSc in International Technology Management from the Warwick Manufacturing Group attached to the University of Warwick in the UK.