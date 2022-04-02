India, Nepal pledge to strengthen bilateral ties

Indian PM Narendra Modi (Right) & Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba (Left) (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 2, held extensive talks with his visiting Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba - covering various key facets of close neighbourly ties between the two countries.

PM Modi and Nepalese PM inaugurated a cross-border railway network, a power transmission line and launched India's RuPay payment card in Nepal after they held wide-ranging talks.

The two sides also inked four pacts to expand cooperation in areas of railways and energy while vowing to further broad-base cooperation in a range of areas.

Jointly launched India's RuPay payment card in Nepal

The launch of the RuPay card in Nepal will add a new chapter to our financial connectivity, said PM Narendra Modi in the joint statement with Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Power transmission line

PM Narendra Modi & Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba jointly inaugurated Solu Corridor 132 KV Power Transmission Line and Substation in Nepal built under Govt of India's Line of Credit.

PM Modi said the joint vision statement between the two sides on power cooperation will prove to be a blueprint for future cooperation in the sector.

"We discussed various aspects of our cooperation, reviewed the progress of various projects and also discussed the blueprint of the future. Both of us agree that we must reap the benefits of the opportunities for cooperation in the power sector," PM Narendra Modi said.

It was agreed on the greater participation of Indian companies in Nepal's hydropower development plans, he said.

Flag off India-Nepal rail link

PM Narendra Modi & Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba jointly inaugurated cross-border passenger train services between Jaynagar (India) and Kurtha (Nepal) built under India's Grant Assistance.

Nepal joins the International Solar Alliance

"I am delighted to announce that several more proposals for importing power from Nepal are being approved. I am happy that Nepal has become a member of the International Solar Alliance. This will promote sustainable, affordable & clean energy in our region," said PM Narendra Modi.

'India a firm companion in Nepal's journey'

PM Modi said the friendly ties between India and Nepal are unique and such a relationship is not seen anywhere else in the world.

"Deuba ji is an old friend of India. As the PM, this is his fifth visit to India. He has played an important role in developing India-Nepal relations. The friendship between India & Nepal, relation between our people - such an example can't be seen anywhere else in the world," PM Modi said.

Also Read | Tata Motors launches Tigor EV in Nepal

He said India has been and will continue to remain a firm companion in Nepal's journey for peace, prosperity and development.

Deuba, on his part, said Nepal's relations with India were highly important.

"As PM Modi mentioned, we had friendly talks and fruitful discussions on various aspects of India-Nepal relations. We shared our perspectives on further strengthening our friendly ties," Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba said, issuing a joint statement with PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Also Read | Nepal adopts India's UPI for digital transactions

The Nepalese prime minister, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a three-day visit.

It is Deuba's first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister in July 2021 for a fifth time following a spell of political turmoil in Kathmandu.