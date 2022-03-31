Tata Motors launches Tigor EV in Nepal

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has launched Tigor EV in Nepal.

Starting today, the Tigor EV deliveries will commence across the country, the auto major said in a statement.

The vehicles are now on display at showrooms and have been made available for test drives across the dealer network by Sipradi Trading, it added.

"The Nepal market has been a strong propagator of EVs, which has indeed inspired us to widen our offerings here. We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology,” Tata Motors Head PVIB Mayank Baldi noted.

The Tigor EV is a perfect option for all aspiring sedan buyers who are looking to own a vehicle that is technologically advanced, comfortable and high on safety standards, while also being an environmentally-friendly commute, he added.

The new Tigor EV comes with an extended ARAI certified range of 306 kms (under standard testing conditions).