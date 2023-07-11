In a first, IN-SPACe initiates process to transfer ISRO's SSLV technology to pvt industries

ISRO's SSLV rocket

In a first of its kind initiative in the country's space technology sector, the Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) on July 11 has initiated the technology transfer of the Indian Space Research Organisation's SSLV rocket to Indian private industries.

The idea of technology transfer, aimed at boosting the country's private space ecosystem, is as mandated under the recently released Indian Space Policy 2023. IN-SPACE is mandated to facilitate the process of Transfer of Technology (TOT).

In this regard, IN-SPACe has issued a call for expression of interest (EoI) for the transfer of SSLV or Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). SSLV is a 3-stage solid launch vehicle capable to carry a payload of up to 500Kg to a 500Km circular orbit.

A release by IN-SPACe said that this technology transfer of SSLV will provide an opportunity for the Indian industry to understand and assimilate the intricacies and complexities involved in the development of launch systems, set up a launch vehicle design and manufacturing base by themselves and compete in the lucrative global launch market.

Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN- SPACE said: "This first of its kind Transfer of Technology is a significant milestone for the Indian Space Sector. Unlike in the case of PSLV where a manufacturing contract was awarded to a consortium, in case of SSLV, the launch vehicle technology is being offered in its entirety to the private industry."

"It is expected that the recipient of this ToT would be able to grow the small satellite launch segment in a big way, paving the way for India to become the global hub for such launches," Goenka added in a release.

S Somanath, secretary of Department of Space and ISRO, said that the private space industry in India so far has played a limited role in contrast to the global scenario wherein private players are in the forefront of space activities.

"ISRO needs to mentor and handhold the private industry in India and need to work in a collaborative mode for the overall development of the sector SSLV is an outcome of years of effort of hundreds of ISRO scientists and I am sure that this ToT will give a big boost to private industries efforts to engage in the Space Sector," he added.