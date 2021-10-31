MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

IL&FS gets NCLT approval for phase 1 InvIT

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust, will get six road projects under Phase I and the SPV for this will be transferred to the InvIT at an aggregate valuation of Rs 9,214 crore

PTI
October 31, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST
Representative Image (Reuters)

Representative Image (Reuters)

Debt-ridden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) in a release said it has received approval from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for launching phase I of its Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) on October 30.

The new InvIT, Roadstar Infra Investment Trust, will get six road projects under Phase I — Barwa Adda Expressway, Baleshwar Kharagpur Expressway, Sikar Bikaner Highway, East Hyderabad Expressway, Moradabad Bareilly Expressway and Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Company, the group release added.

These six road projects' special purpose vehicles (SPVs) will be transferred to the InvIT at an aggregate valuation of Rs 9,214 crore — determined by an independent valuer appointed in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board’s InvIT regulations, it added.

On transfer to the InvIT, these six SPVs would move away from debt servicing moratorium extended to the IL&FS Group companies and will start servicing their debt, resulting in resolution, the release said.

IL&FS proposes to address more than Rs 16,000 crore through InvIT in phases. It will be adding additional five road assets in phase 2, on receipt of applicable approvals, it said.

Close

Related stories

State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, Bank of India (BoI) and Indian Overseas Bank are some of the key lenders to IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL), a subsidiary of IL&FS, and will largely benefit by the formation of this InvIT, the release said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #ILFS #India #infrastructure #INVIT #ITNL #Legal #NCLT #road projects #Roadstar Infra Investment Trust #SEBI #SPV
first published: Oct 31, 2021 08:24 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.