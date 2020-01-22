App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How SMBs can manage invoicing and payments efficiently

The importance of invoicing and managing the accounting side is best understood by business owners. They have to maintain their financial records, invoices and stay on the top of the books to manage payments on time and tax obligations to avoid any hassles.

Although large corporates have a robust system in place, invoicing and payments, at times, become a tedious administrative work for small and medium businesses (SMBs) as the business owners have to manage financial documents, payments, etc., from several clients with a limited team. They even have to chase clients from time-to-time for payments so that the cash flow is not impacted and the business continues to run smoothly.

Visit the website at irisgst.com or Easybiz

Close

Moreover, managing bills and currencies, tax certificates, GST invoice and more is also a concern since most of the SMBs do not have an automated system to handle the financial burden. Such SMBs rely on manual work which increases the risk of errors, missed entries, inaccuracy and lot of paperwork.

related news

This is where an online invoicing and payments tool comes in that lifts off the burden from not-so-digitally-aware SMBs.

An online invoicing and payments tool enables a business owner to track their bills, invoices, tax certificates and reconciliation at one place, saving them the trouble of going through wades of files. It also reduces errors, enhances accuracy and saves time.

Also, a customized, professional-looking tool automates recurring billing and invoicing tasks which enhances financial decision-making with real time information and gives an estimate of actual revenue.

Here, Moneycontrol’s Easybiz tool can help a business owner with payments and invoicing. The online solution has features such as Invoicing, Online Collections, Payment Reconciliation, and Payment Reminders that allows business owners to set their invoicing fields, create GST-friendly invoices, collect payments from clients directly into the bank account and even remind them of outstanding by sending notification of clients.

With Moneycontrol Easybiz, you can track and monitor invoices and payments and also follow up with customers in a polite manner.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 01:04 pm

tags #Billing #CRM #GST #invoice #SME

most popular

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.