Hong Kong suspends Air India from operating flights till October 3

Hong Kong has suspended Air India from operating flights to its airport till October 3, after passengers travelling with the airline reported COVID-19 positive.

This is the second such instance of Hong Kong suspending Air India on August 18 "for carrying too many passengers infected with COVID-19." The suspension was valid till August 31.

The second ban has been put in place from September 20.

Responding to a query from Moneycontrol, Air India official confirmed the development.

"Hong Kong civil aviation authority has advised AI not to operate for two weeks from September 20 to October 3," the official said, adding: "There is only one flight scheduled in two weeks, i.e Delhi- Hong Kong, on September 21. That flight is cancelled, and passengers have been informed."

The ban comes just days after the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority suspended Air India Express operations to the Dubai airport till October 2 after the airline allegedly carried a passenger who had tested positive for COVID-19. Later, the Dubai Authority had revoked the suspension.

The South China Morning Post further reported that Hong Kong has also temporarily barred Cathay Dragon, a regional international airline, from operating flights on the Kuala Lumpur route. Cathay Dragon has also been banned till October 3.

The report added that five passengers on the airline had flown to Malaysia on an Air India Express service before connecting to Cathay Dragon.