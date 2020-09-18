Dubai suspends Air India Express operations for flying COVID-19 positive passenger

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Air India Express operations to the Dubai airport after the airline allegedly carried a passenger who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The suspension kicks in from September 18 and will be valid till October 2.

The suspension notice says that the airline had carried the passenger on September 4, on flight IX1135, from Jaipur to Dubai. The passenger, whose identity Moneycontrol is not revealing, had reportedly had a positive test result, issued on September 2 at a diagnostic centre in Jaipur.

Going by the notice, this was the second time that the Dubai authority had detected the airline carrying a passenger who had the infection.

"You are aware of the previous intimation made to you by our letter dated September 2, for boarding a passenger with a COVID-19 positive result, who endangered the other passengers on board and also caused a serious health risk," the letter to the regional manager of Air India Express said.

It added that boarding a passenger with the infection, for the second time, "is contrary to and is in violation of the laid down procedure...in the Emirate of Dubai, during the coronavirus SARS Cov. 2 pandemic."

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)