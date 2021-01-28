MARKET NEWS

Hold HDFC AMC; target of Rs 3000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HDFC AMC with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated January 21, 2021.

January 28, 2021
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC AMC


HDFC AMC reported a mixed performance wherein subdued revenue was offset by unsustainable other income leading to growth in earnings. Equity AUM increased led by rally in equities, though stains of redemption were evident. Robust accretion in debt schemes led to healthy traction in overall AUM. Industry AUM increased from Rs 26.9 lakh crore as of Q2FY21 to Rs 31 lakh crore as of Q3FY21, largely led by pick up in non-equity inflows. Equity related AUM increased by 12% YoY at Rs 12.2 lakh crore, proportion of equity AUM stood at 39% as against 41% YoY. Debt schemes witnessed healthy traction at ~31% YoY. SIP inflows increased sequentially from Rs 7800 crore to Rs 8400 crore.


Outlook


We revise our target price to Rs3000 per share (earlier Rs 2500). With recent rally in stock price, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 28, 2021 02:59 pm

