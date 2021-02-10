MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold Astral Poly Technik: target of Rs 2225: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Astral Poly Technik with a target price of Rs 2225 in its research report dated February 05, 2021.

Broker Research
February 10, 2021 / 06:33 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Astral Poly Technik


Astral’s Q3FY21 performance was better than our estimates on all front. This was led by strong pent demand in the piping segment from urban regions and a favourable base for adhesive segment. Consolidated revenue growth at 35% YoY was supported by ~33%, ~42% YoY growth in the piping and adhesive segments respectively. Standalone revenues (~77% of consolidated topline & mainly piping business) witnessed a notable growth of 33% led by ~15% volume growth. Besides, streamlining of distribution networks of adhesive business help drive consistent segment revenue growth (Q2FY21 was higher by 29%). This was also supported by launching of products along with dealer additions. The gross margin was down by ~154 basis mainly due to delay in price hikes and change in product mix. However, better operating leverage helped drive EBITDA margin up by ~360 bps YoY to ~21%. Management commentary suggests, a strong piping demand going forward supported by government thrust on Jal Jeevan Mission. That said, medium to long term piping segment volume growth for Astral is ~15%. This along with newly acquired water tank business would also start aiding to revenue growth from Q4FY21 onwards. The adhesive business revenue growth guidance at 20% would largely be supported by dealer expansion in new geographies. Company also sees long term EBITDA margin profile at 15%-16% Vs 9MFY21 EBITDA margin of 19%, with normalisation in input price and restoration of advertisement & other costs.


Outlook


We revise our earnings estimate up by 16%, 33% for FY23E considering improved growth guidance. However, with recent run in stock price we maintain our Hold rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs2225 (earlier TP Rs 1260).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Astral Poly Technik #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 10, 2021 06:33 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.