HDFC Bank withdraws its communication on cryptocurrency caution post RBI clarification

The country's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank has withdrawn its earlier communication sent to some of its customers cautioning against using the bank's services in trading in cryptocurrencies in the wake of the regulator's clarification on the matter.

The bank has now sent fresh emails to customers asking them to ignore the earlier email in view of the clarification from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 31 that the RBI's 2018 circular on virtual currencies is invalid post a Supreme Court order.

The bank had sent emails dated May 28, 2021, to some of the customers with the subject 'Caution Advice for dealing in virtual currency' probably due to the high risk involved in such transactions. However, the RBI on May 31 issued a clarification saying banks and other regulated entities cannot cite its 2018 circular on cryptocurrencies as it has been set aside by the Supreme Court (SC) in March 2020. The circular is not valid from the date of the SC order and cannot be cited or quoted from, the RBI said.

Also, banks need to ensure compliance with relevant provisions under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for overseas remittances, the RBI said. The RBI circular, called Customer Due Diligence for transactions in Virtual Currencies (VC), came shortly after major Indian banks have started warning customers against using their services to trade in cryptocurrencies.

In the light of the advisory issued by the RBI, "we request you to ignore our earlier communication dated May 28, 2021," said HDFC Bank's latest email. Moneycontrol has seen one such email.

In it's earlier communication to some customers on May 28, the HDFC Bank had said that it had observed the account reflects probable virtual currency transactions which aren’t permitted as per RBI guidelines.

The central bank, however, asked banks to carry out the necessary customer due diligence process in line with regulations governing standards for Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT), and obligations of regulated entities under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA), 2002.