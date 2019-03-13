Hdac Technology to provide Enterprise Blockchain Solution as a service

Hdac Technology, a blockchain technology company, founded by Hyundai BS&C CEO Dae Sun Chung, announced its roadmap for Blockchain technology.

Hdac is a hybrid blockchain platform integrating public and private blockchains and is designed as enterprise architecture to process diverse needs in the industry.

CTO Moon-Ok Cho of the company said, "We aim to help companies to establish and operate their own blockchain-based services with ease by providing BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service) solution. We are currently reviewing cooperation with a world-renowned cloud service provider to provide top quality enterprise blockchain services and to acquire a competitive edge in the global market."

“Hdac Enterprise Blockchain Solution can be applied to various fields including construction, real estate, manufacturing, finance, and retail. We have completed two PoC (Proof-of-Concept) projects so far besides HERIOT, a blockchain-IoT converged smart home solution that we have already launched, and expect to win more than four actual projects during the first half of the year," he explained.

Hdac Technology's FinTech business is driven under the initiative of HYUNDAI PAY, aiming to provide convenient daily cryptocurrency payment services. HYUNDAI PAY is a Korean corporation that has Hdac Technology CEO Michael Yoon and CTO Moon-Ok Cho as the CEO and the CSO respectively.

The core of the FinTech business is Prepaid Point Payment Service. With the service, customers can purchase prepaid e-money called 'H Point' (tentative) with 'Hdac Coin' and use it for transfer, electronic payment at online/offline franchise stores, QR-code payment at retail stores, and utility bill payment on smart home service. CTO Moon-Ok Cho's further plan is to evolve 'H Point' into a stablecoin in the future.

CEO Michael Yoon commented that, "Hdac Technology will provide all types of blockchain-related services to better assist customers in the era of the 4th industrial revolution by integrating upcoming technologies like IoT, AI, big data, and FinTech." He also added, "We are in dialogues with a globally renowned blockchain team to upgrade the current ePoW algorithm into a new blockchain protocol which suits the new era."