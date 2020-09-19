HCL Tech to double headcount in smaller towns over next 2-3 years

HCL Technologies is planning to double headcount in smaller towns, including fresh hires and relocation of existing employees over a two-three year period, CEO C Vijayakumar said.

The smaller towns in focus include Lucknow, Madurai, Nagpur and Vijayawada and the company already has close to 10,000 employees working in these places, The Economic Times reported.

“Expansion will be a mix of both – some people will move from prime (locations) to New Vistas, and we will also hire freshers into the workforce,” he said.

The move comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Vijayakumar said, pointing out these locations fared better in tackling cases, while the decision also gives employees the leeway to move back to their hometowns – where they feel safer and be close to family.

HCL has since 2016 opened centres, called New Vistas, in these small towns to create a more resilient global network, stabilise operations and control attrition.

Notably, 90 percent of HCL’s 4.3 million workforce in India has shifted to work-from-home since March and many have already migrated to their hometowns during the period.