you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HCL Tech promoters to buy 45 lakh shares of firm via open market

The reverse booking for block purchase was launched at up to a 5 percent premium to the closing price.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 06:56 PM IST
HCL Tech | Representative image

HCL Tech promoters are all set to buy 45 lakh shares of the firm via open market, reported CNBC-Awaaz on December 23.

The reverse booking for block purchase was launched at up to a 5 percent premium to the closing price, the report added. Citi is said to be the broker to the deal.

Shares of the IT services firm settled at Rs 1,227.30 apiece (up 0.4 percent) on the BSE on Thursday.

ALSO READ: HCL Tech's low valuation and strong outlook attract investors, but risks exist

Earlier on December 22, HCL Tech was named leader in the first edition of Everest Group’s 5G Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021 report.

The Everest Group cited it as well-positioned to help clients with 5G transformations through its significant investments in innovation, partnership ecosystem and delivery footprint.

Additionally, the IT firm had signed a five-year agreement on Wednesday with Mexico-based global construction materials company -- Cemex, under which it will deliver the next generation of employee services enabled by digital transformation, increased automation and near real-time analytics.

Among other news, HCL and Germany's largest cooperative primary bank -- Deutsche Apotheker- und Ärztebank eG (apoBank), in December's second week had signed an agreement with Atruvia AG to acquire IT consulting company Gesellschaft für Banksysteme GmbH (gbs).

It is expected that the transaction will be complete by January 2022, reported The Economic Times. Following the transactions, HCL Tech will own 51 percent stake of gbs while apoBank will have a 49 percent stake. The latter has currently 10 percent stake in gbs.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #block purchase #HCL Tech #share market
first published: Dec 23, 2021 06:04 pm

